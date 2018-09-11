NÖN.at verwendet Cookies, um dir regionalisierte Inhalte und das beste Online-Erlebnis zu ermöglichen.
Erntedankfest als Besuchermagnet.
Das traditionelle Erntedankfest in Peisching lockte am Sonntag wieder zahlreiche Besucher aus Nah und Fern an. Nach dem Gottesdienst wurde beim Frühschoppen mit musikalischer Unterhaltung und Tombola noch lange gefeiert.
Christian Feigl
