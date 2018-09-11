Neunkirchen

Erstellt am 16. September 2018, 12:27

von Christian Feigl

Erntedankfest als Besuchermagnet. Das traditionelle Erntedankfest in Peisching lockte am Sonntag wieder zahlreiche Besucher aus Nah und Fern an. Nach dem Gottesdienst wurde beim Frühschoppen mit musikalischer Unterhaltung und Tombola noch lange gefeiert.