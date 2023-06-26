Musikverein Neunkirchen feierte 150. Geburtstag

Überprüfe die Einstellungen des Internet Explorers (Kompatibilitätsmodus deaktivieren) oder lade dir bitte gratis einen modernen Browser aus dem Internet herunter.
Im Interesse deiner eigenen Sicherheit und für ein besseres Interneterlebnis:
NÖN.at verwendet Cookies, um dir regionalisierte Inhalte und das beste Online-Erlebnis zu ermöglichen.
Daher empfehlen wir dir die Speicherung von Cookies in deinem Browser zuzulassen.
Solltest du nicht wissen, wie das funktioniert, werden dir folgende Links helfen:
Die Innenstadt von Neunkirchen stand am Wochenende ganz im Zeichen der Musik, feierte doch der 1. Neunkirchner Musikverein sein 150-jähriges Bestandsjubiläum.
Das Team rund um Vereinsobmann Kurt Bock und Stellvertreter Johann Punkel hatte sich ein wahres Feuerwerk an Höhepunkten für das Jubiläumsfest überlegt: Am Freitag fand in Kooperation mit den „Amici del Belcanto“ ein Galakonzert mit internationalen Gesangskünstlern statt. Aufgrund des anhaltenden Regens wurde das Konzert auf Einladung von Stadtpfarrer Bernhard Lang in die Stadtpfarrkirche verlegt, was den Kunstgenuss nicht schmälerte.
Der Samstag stand ganz im Zeichen der Blasmusik, am Nachmittag empfing der Neunkirchner Musikverein vier Gastkapellen aus Feistritz, Aspang und Schäffern, Natschbach-Loipersbach und aus Haßbach-Penk und Altendorf. Im Zuge dieser Veranstaltung wurden Bürgermeister Herbert Osterbauer und „Amici“-Obmann Michael Tanzler zu Ehrenmitgliedern ernannt. Am Abend sorgten die Swing-Klänge der „Black Valley Big Band“ unter der musikalischen Leitung von Joe Pinkl für Unterhaltung.
Am Sonntag folgte nach einer Festmesse in der Stadtpfarrkirche ein Frühschoppen mit den „Kaiser Musikanten“, die mit virtuoser Blasmusik den Hauptplatz zum Brodeln brachten.
Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth
Anzeige
Musikverein Neunkirchen feierte 150. Geburtstag.
Die Innenstadt von Neunkirchen stand am Wochenende ganz im Zeichen der Musik, feierte doch der 1. Neunkirchner Musikverein sein 150-jähriges Bestandsjubiläum.
Mit Mein NÖN.at kannst du viele weitere spannende Artikel lesen.