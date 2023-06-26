Musikverein Neunkirchen feierte 150. Geburtstag

Das Team rund um Vereinsobmann Kurt Bock und Stellvertreter Johann Punkel hatte sich ein wahres Feuerwerk an Höhepunkten für das Jubiläumsfest überlegt: Am Freitag fand in Kooperation mit den „Amici del Belcanto“ ein Galakonzert mit internationalen Gesangskünstlern statt. Aufgrund des anhaltenden Regens wurde das Konzert auf Einladung von Stadtpfarrer Bernhard Lang in die Stadtpfarrkirche verlegt, was den Kunstgenuss nicht schmälerte.

Der Samstag stand ganz im Zeichen der Blasmusik, am Nachmittag empfing der Neunkirchner Musikverein vier Gastkapellen aus Feistritz, Aspang und Schäffern, Natschbach-Loipersbach und aus Haßbach-Penk und Altendorf. Im Zuge dieser Veranstaltung wurden Bürgermeister Herbert Osterbauer und „Amici“-Obmann Michael Tanzler zu Ehrenmitgliedern ernannt. Am Abend sorgten die Swing-Klänge der „Black Valley Big Band“ unter der musikalischen Leitung von Joe Pinkl für Unterhaltung.

Am Sonntag folgte nach einer Festmesse in der Stadtpfarrkirche ein Frühschoppen mit den „Kaiser Musikanten“, die mit virtuoser Blasmusik den Hauptplatz zum Brodeln brachten.