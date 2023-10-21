Neunkirchen: Jungmusiker begeisterten

Alle Mitwirkende waren mit Feuereifer dabei.
Foto: Wolfgang Mayer
Am Freitag fand in der Evangelischen Stadtpfarrkirche im Rahmen der „Neunkirchner Kammermusiktage“ ein großes Konzert der Musikschule Neunkirchen statt.

Das Motto „Romeo und Julia“ und die Ankündigung der Musik von Prokofieff, Bernstein, Haydn und anderer Komponisten weckten bei den zahlreich erschienenen Besuchern bereits große Erwartungen. Diese wurden in der mit viel Liebe zum Detail dekorierten Kirche auch mehr als erfüllt: Ein großes Streichorchester gebildet aus Schülerinnen und Schülern der Musikschule brachten die Musikstücke nicht nur virtuos zur Aufführung, dem Motto wurde auch durch die teilweise szenische Darstellung der bekannten tragischen Liebesgeschichte Rechnung getragen.