Neunkirchner Wirtschaft feierte Vernetzungscomeback nach der Pandemie

Erstellt am 11. Juni 2022 | 14:49
Christian Feigl
Christian Feigl
Nach zweijähriger Pause war es am Donnerstagabend wieder soweit: Im Festsaal der Wirtschaftskammer kam es zum Comeback der Langen Nacht. Neben zahlreichen Gästen durften Kammerobfrau Monika Eisenhuber und Bezirksstellenleiter Bernhard Dissauer-Stanka auch Präsident Wolfgang Ecker begrüßen.
