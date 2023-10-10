Auf 1.000 Metern Höhe: Bergrettungs-Mitglieder aus Süden NÖs geehrt

„Bleiben wir in seinem Frieden!“ Wie immer, wenn es etwas zu feiern gibt, wählt Dechant Dietmar Orglmeister diese Worte, um den Gottesdienst zu beschließen. Am Sonntag war dies der Fall, holte im Rahmen des traditionellen „Sturm & Kastanien“-Festes doch die Bergrettung NÖ/Wien verdiente Mitglieder aus dem Industrieviertel sowie Wien vor den Vorhang. Gemeinsam mit BH-Stellvertreterin Eva Bauer und den Abgeordneten Susanne Haase (SPÖ) aus Wien und Hermann Hauer (ÖVP) ehrte Landesleiter Matthias Cernusca 85 Bergretterinnen und Bergretter für 25-, 40- sowie 50-jähriges Engagement.

Landesleiter Cernusca verwies darauf, dass sich in den vergangenen Jahrzehnten zwar viel geändert habe, etwa der Bereich der Technik – „doch das Grundfundament, die Bereitschaft, zu helfen, die ist gleich geblieben.“ Und das trotz so manch schwierigem Einsatz: „Es ist nicht lustig, sich regelmäßig selbst in Gefahr zu begeben!“ Zugleich appellierte der Landesleiter, der Organisation weiter treu zu bleiben: „Diese Auszeichnungen sollen kein Schlusspunkt sein, sondern Motivation, weiterzumachen.“

Unter den Geehrten waren auch die beiden früheren Landesleiter Wolfgang Ladenbauer und Gernot Alfons, die Bürgermeister Hans Gneihs (Wartmannstetten) und Andreas Graf (Mönichkirchen) sowie Hauptschuldirektor i. R. und Altbürgermeister Florian Bauer (St. Corona am Wechsel).