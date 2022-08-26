Überprüfe die Einstellungen des Internet Explorers (Kompatibilitätsmodus deaktivieren) oder lade dir bitte gratis einen modernen Browser aus dem Internet herunter.
Neunkirchner Mopedtrophy feiert gelungenen Start.
Bei Kaiserwetter ging am Freitagnachmittag die erste Ausfahrt der dritten Auflage der Neunkirchner Mopedtrophy (MOTRO) über die Bühne. Für die Kleinmotorräder stand mit der Fahrt auf die Steyersberger Schwaig eine harte Challenge auf dem Programm.
Knapp an die 300 Teilnehmer durfte das Organisatorenduo Hubert Pfautsch und Heinz Past dieses Jahr begrüßen. Der weiteste kam aus den Niederlanden und hatte eine Anreise von über 1.200 Kilometer.
Für Kurzentschlossene: Heute Freitag steigt um 18 Uhr noch ein Limbo-Wettbewerb am Neunkirchner Hauptplatz, danach spielen die ,,Devil Ducks" auf. Höhepunkt der Veranstaltung ist morgen Samstag die Schneeberg-Wechsel-Trophy. Der Start erfolgt um 8 Uhr am Hauptplatz.
