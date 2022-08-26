Neunkirchner Mopedtrophy feiert gelungenen Start

Erstellt am 26. August 2022 | 16:13
Lesezeit: 4 Min
Christian Feigl
Christian Feigl
Bei Kaiserwetter ging am Freitagnachmittag die erste Ausfahrt der dritten Auflage der Neunkirchner Mopedtrophy (MOTRO) über die Bühne. Für die Kleinmotorräder stand mit der Fahrt auf die Steyersberger Schwaig eine harte Challenge auf dem Programm.
Werbung
NÖN 100 Preise Monatspreis CAD:

Knapp an die 300 Teilnehmer durfte das Organisatorenduo Hubert Pfautsch und Heinz Past dieses Jahr begrüßen. Der weiteste kam aus den Niederlanden und hatte eine Anreise von über 1.200 Kilometer.

Für Kurzentschlossene: Heute Freitag steigt um 18 Uhr noch ein Limbo-Wettbewerb am Neunkirchner Hauptplatz, danach spielen die ,,Devil Ducks" auf. Höhepunkt der Veranstaltung ist morgen Samstag die Schneeberg-Wechsel-Trophy. Der Start erfolgt um 8 Uhr am Hauptplatz. 

Werbung