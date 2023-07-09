Neunkirchen: Zeitsprung in die 1980er-Jahre bei „Dave's“

Erstellt am 09. Juli 2023 | 11:30
Lesezeit: 2 Min
Leseliste laden (zur Leseliste)
Thomas Wohlmuth
Thomas Wohlmuth
neu28treffpunkt-80er-Jahre-Party
Die Gäste bewiesen bei den Verkleidungen große Kreativität.
Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth
Werbung

Glückwünsche, Danksagungen oder Jubiläen

Am Samstag lud das Gastronomenpaar David Pregartner und Bettina Bogjos zu einer besonderen Party im Stil der 80er-Jahre.

Knallige Farben, Hawaii-Hemden, Leggins, weiße Sportsocken, Bermudas, Würstel im Schlafrock, Stirnbänder und viele andere Versatzstücke, die nostalgische Erinnerungen an die 1980er-Jahre wachrufen, gab es im „Dave's“ an der Semmeringstraße zuhauf, dazu kam noch der unvergessene Sound dieses Jahrzehnts. Auch wenn ein Großteil der Gäste die 1980er-Jahre nur aus Erzählungen kannte, war es doch ein äußerst stimmungsvoller Abend.

Mit Mein NÖN.at kannst du viele weitere spannende Artikel lesen.

Jetzt registrieren