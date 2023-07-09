Neunkirchen: Zeitsprung in die 1980er-Jahre bei „Dave's“

Überprüfe die Einstellungen des Internet Explorers (Kompatibilitätsmodus deaktivieren) oder lade dir bitte gratis einen modernen Browser aus dem Internet herunter.
Am Samstag lud das Gastronomenpaar David Pregartner und Bettina Bogjos zu einer besonderen Party im Stil der 80er-Jahre.
Knallige Farben, Hawaii-Hemden, Leggins, weiße Sportsocken, Bermudas, Würstel im Schlafrock, Stirnbänder und viele andere Versatzstücke, die nostalgische Erinnerungen an die 1980er-Jahre wachrufen, gab es im „Dave's“ an der Semmeringstraße zuhauf, dazu kam noch der unvergessene Sound dieses Jahrzehnts. Auch wenn ein Großteil der Gäste die 1980er-Jahre nur aus Erzählungen kannte, war es doch ein äußerst stimmungsvoller Abend.
