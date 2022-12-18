Überprüfe die Einstellungen des Internet Explorers (Kompatibilitätsmodus deaktivieren) oder lade dir bitte gratis einen modernen Browser aus dem Internet herunter.
Im Interesse deiner eigenen Sicherheit und für ein besseres Interneterlebnis:
NÖN.at verwendet Cookies, um dir regionalisierte Inhalte und das beste Online-Erlebnis zu ermöglichen.
Daher empfehlen wir dir die Speicherung von Cookies in deinem Browser zuzulassen.
Solltest du nicht wissen, wie das funktioniert, werden dir folgende Links helfen:
Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth
Anzeige
Advent im Stadtpark begeisterte die Besucher.
Nach der coronabedingten Pause ging am Wochenende endlich wieder der zweitägige Advent im Neunkirchner Stadtpark über die Bühne. NÖN-Mitarbeiter Thomas Wohlmuth war mit der Kamera dabei.
Nach der coronabedingten Pause ging am Wochenende endlich wieder der zweitägige Advent im Neunkirchner Stadtpark über die Bühne. NÖN-Mitarbeiter Thomas Wohlmuth war mit der Kamera dabei.
Werbung
Keine Nachrichten aus Neunkirchen mehr verpassen?
Mit dem NÖN-Newsletter bleibt ihr immer auf dem Laufenden und bekommt alle zwei Wochen die Top-Storys direkt in euer Postfach!