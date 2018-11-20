Adventmarkteröffnung in Neunkirchen .

Am Freitag öffnete der Adventmarkt auf Neunkirchner Hauptplatz seine Pforten. Zahlreiche Interessenten, Neugierige, Genießer und Freunde der Weihnachtszeit feirten den Auftakt zur „stillen Zeit“ gar nicht wirklich still. Mehr in der Printausgabe am kommenden Dienstag.