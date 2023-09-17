Gesundheit als höchstes Gut: Messe lockte viele Besucher

Überprüfe die Einstellungen des Internet Explorers (Kompatibilitätsmodus deaktivieren) oder lade dir bitte gratis einen modernen Browser aus dem Internet herunter.
„Die Gesundheit sollte man nicht vernachlässigen“, mahnte Bürgermeister Herbert Osterbauer bei seiner Eröffnungsrede bei der 2. Gesundheits- und Wohlfühlmesse am Samstag.
Heuer präsentierten sich 27 Aussteller mit sieben Vorträgen im Veranstaltungszentrum der Arbeiterkammer Neunkirchen. Organisatorin Stadträtin Andrea Kahofer (SPÖ) zeigte sich über den Zulauf der Aussteller und Besucher erfreut und hofft, dass die Messe ein Fixpunkt im jährlichen Veranstaltungskalender wird. Für die gesunde Kost sorgte das Team von 16 Grad.
