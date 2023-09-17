Gesundheit als höchstes Gut: Messe lockte viele Besucher

Erstellt am 17. September 2023 | 15:00
Lesezeit: 2 Min
Leseliste laden (zur Leseliste)
Johannes Authried
Johannes Authried
neu38nk-gesundheitsmesse
Die Ehrengäste Landtagsabgeordneter Hermann Hauer, Gemeinderat Christian Moser, Gemeinderätin Regina Hauer, Bürgermeister Herbert Osterbauer, Organisatorin Stadträtin Andrea Kahofer und Gemeinderat Peter Stix.
Foto: Johannes Authried, Johannes Authried
Werbung

Glückwünsche, Danksagungen oder Jubiläen

„Die Gesundheit sollte man nicht vernachlässigen“, mahnte Bürgermeister Herbert Osterbauer bei seiner Eröffnungsrede bei der 2. Gesundheits- und Wohlfühlmesse am Samstag.

Heuer präsentierten sich 27 Aussteller mit sieben Vorträgen im Veranstaltungszentrum der Arbeiterkammer Neunkirchen. Organisatorin Stadträtin Andrea Kahofer (SPÖ) zeigte sich über den Zulauf der Aussteller und Besucher erfreut und hofft, dass die Messe ein Fixpunkt im jährlichen Veranstaltungskalender wird. Für die gesunde Kost sorgte das Team von 16 Grad.

Mit Mein NÖN.at kannst du viele weitere spannende Artikel lesen.

Jetzt registrieren