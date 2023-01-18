Neujahrsempfang: ,,Raupe Nimmersatt" hat große Pläne

Rückblick und Ausblick auf heurige Jahr standen im Mittelpunkt des Neujahrsempfangs, zu dem die Stadtgemeinde Neunkirchen am Dienstagabend in die Mittelschule geladen hatten. Rund 250 Personen, darunter auch Landeshauptfrau Johanna Mikl-Leitner, folgten der Einladung.
In seiner Ansprache ging ÖVP-Stadtchef auf die Projekte ein, die bereits umgesetzt wurden und stellte jene vor, die im heurigen Jahr geplant sind. Und das sind viele: Als Beispiele nannte er etwa den Neubau eines achtgruppigen Kindergartens, der Tribüne beim Sportplatz, der Unterführung in der Raglitzerstraße oder der Musikschule. Dabei betonte er auch die stets große finanzielle Unterstützung und gute Zusammenarbeit mit dem Land.

Das bestätigte auch Landeshauptfrau Johanna Mikl-Leitner in ihrer Rede, die Osterbauer ob seiner charmanten und Art und regelmäßigen Bitten um Geld beim Land scherzhaft als ,,Raupe Nimmersatt" bezeichnete. Sie attestierte der Bezirkshauptstadt eine tolle Entwicklung. 

