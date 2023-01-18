Neujahrsempfang: ,,Raupe Nimmersatt" hat große Pläne

Überprüfe die Einstellungen des Internet Explorers (Kompatibilitätsmodus deaktivieren) oder lade dir bitte gratis einen modernen Browser aus dem Internet herunter.
Im Interesse deiner eigenen Sicherheit und für ein besseres Interneterlebnis:
NÖN.at verwendet Cookies, um dir regionalisierte Inhalte und das beste Online-Erlebnis zu ermöglichen.
Daher empfehlen wir dir die Speicherung von Cookies in deinem Browser zuzulassen.
Solltest du nicht wissen, wie das funktioniert, werden dir folgende Links helfen:
Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth und Christian Feigl
Anzeige
Neujahrsempfang: ,,Raupe Nimmersatt" hat große Pläne.
Rückblick und Ausblick auf heurige Jahr standen im Mittelpunkt des Neujahrsempfangs, zu dem die Stadtgemeinde Neunkirchen am Dienstagabend in die Mittelschule geladen hatten. Rund 250 Personen, darunter auch Landeshauptfrau Johanna Mikl-Leitner, folgten der Einladung.
Rückblick und Ausblick auf heurige Jahr standen im Mittelpunkt des Neujahrsempfangs, zu dem die Stadtgemeinde Neunkirchen am Dienstagabend in die Mittelschule geladen hatten. Rund 250 Personen, darunter auch Landeshauptfrau Johanna Mikl-Leitner, folgten der Einladung.
In seiner Ansprache ging ÖVP-Stadtchef auf die Projekte ein, die bereits umgesetzt wurden und stellte jene vor, die im heurigen Jahr geplant sind. Und das sind viele: Als Beispiele nannte er etwa den Neubau eines achtgruppigen Kindergartens, der Tribüne beim Sportplatz, der Unterführung in der Raglitzerstraße oder der Musikschule. Dabei betonte er auch die stets große finanzielle Unterstützung und gute Zusammenarbeit mit dem Land.
Das bestätigte auch Landeshauptfrau Johanna Mikl-Leitner in ihrer Rede, die Osterbauer ob seiner charmanten und Art und regelmäßigen Bitten um Geld beim Land scherzhaft als ,,Raupe Nimmersatt" bezeichnete. Sie attestierte der Bezirkshauptstadt eine tolle Entwicklung.
Keine Nachrichten aus Neunkirchen mehr verpassen?
Mit dem NÖN-Newsletter bleibt ihr immer auf dem Laufenden und bekommt alle zwei Wochen die Top-Storys direkt in euer Postfach!