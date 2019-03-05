Neunkirchen

Erstellt am 05. März 2019, 16:33

von Thomas Wohlmuth

Rosenmontag gebührend gefeiert. Am Rosenmontag bewies die Neunkirchner Nachtszene, dass sie nicht umzubringen ist: Allegro, Cult Italia, Bar im Stöckl sowie Flavour-Bar, welche das alterwürdige Kuckuck ebenfalls wiederbelebte, waren Schauplatz der traditionell ausgelassensten und phantasievollsten Party des Jahres. Hauptakteure waren wie gewohnt die Gäste mit ihren großteils sehr extravaganten Kostümen, welche sich bis in die frühen Morgenstunden großartig amüsierten.