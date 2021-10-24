Überprüfe die Einstellungen des Internet Explorers (Kompatibilitätsmodus deaktivieren) oder lade dir bitte gratis einen modernen Browser aus dem Internet herunter.
Wirtschaftsbund lud zu großem Preisschnapsen.
Im Gasthaus Osterbauer fanden harte, aber faire Kartenduelle statt. Peter Wolzt sicherte sich den ersten Platz.
Am Freitag veranstaltete der Wirtschaftsbund Neunkirchen unter Obmann Wolfgang Kessler ein großes Preisschnapsen und viele Kartenspieler erschienen. Nach harten, aber fairen Kämpfen stellte sich Peter Wolzt als großer Sieger heraus. Aber auch alle anderen Teilnehmer freuten sich über die Veranstaltung und der Abend klang gemütlich aus.