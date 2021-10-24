Wirtschaftsbund lud zu großem Preisschnapsen

Im Gasthaus Osterbauer fanden harte, aber faire Kartenduelle statt. Peter Wolzt sicherte sich den ersten Platz.

Thomas Wohlmuth Erstellt am 24. Oktober 2021 | 15:19

Am Freitag veranstaltete der Wirtschaftsbund Neunkirchen unter Obmann Wolfgang Kessler ein großes Preisschnapsen und viele Kartenspieler erschienen. Nach harten, aber fairen Kämpfen stellte sich Peter Wolzt als großer Sieger heraus. Aber auch alle anderen Teilnehmer freuten sich über die Veranstaltung und der Abend klang gemütlich aus. 