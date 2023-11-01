Halloween in Neunkirchen: Sogar das legendäre „Kuckuck“ öffnete

Überprüfe die Einstellungen des Internet Explorers (Kompatibilitätsmodus deaktivieren) oder lade dir bitte gratis einen modernen Browser aus dem Internet herunter.
Im Interesse deiner eigenen Sicherheit und für ein besseres Interneterlebnis:
NÖN.at verwendet Cookies, um dir regionalisierte Inhalte und das beste Online-Erlebnis zu ermöglichen.
Daher empfehlen wir dir die Speicherung von Cookies in deinem Browser zuzulassen.
Solltest du nicht wissen, wie das funktioniert, werden dir folgende Links helfen:
Am Dienstag verwandelte sich die Neunkirchner Innenstadt in eine gruselig-spaßige Partymeile.
Feste muss man feiern, wie sie fallen - dieses Motto galt auch am Halloween-Abend für zahlreiche Feierwütige in der der Innenstadt Neunkirchens. Viele Innenstadtlokale hatten sich etwas Besonderes für die zu einem Gutteil phantasievoll Verkleideten überlegt: So öffnete das legendäre „Kuckuck“ in der Herrengasse seine Pforten, im Minoritencafe gab es Karaoke und im neu gestalteten „Corner Pub“ in der Triesterstraße wurde das beste Kostüm prämiert.
Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth
Anzeige