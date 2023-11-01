Halloween in Neunkirchen: Sogar das legendäre „Kuckuck“ öffnete

01. November 2023
Lesezeit: 2 Min
Thomas Wohlmuth
Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth
Am Dienstag verwandelte sich die Neunkirchner Innenstadt in eine gruselig-spaßige Partymeile.

Feste muss man feiern, wie sie fallen - dieses Motto galt auch am Halloween-Abend für zahlreiche Feierwütige in der der Innenstadt Neunkirchens. Viele Innenstadtlokale hatten sich etwas Besonderes für die zu einem Gutteil phantasievoll Verkleideten überlegt: So öffnete das legendäre „Kuckuck“ in der Herrengasse seine Pforten, im Minoritencafe gab es Karaoke und im neu gestalteten „Corner Pub“ in der Triesterstraße wurde das beste Kostüm prämiert.