Großer Andrang bei der Feuerwehr Neunkirchen-Stadt

Beim Tag der offenen Tore wurde den Besuchern ein umfangreiches Programm geboten.
Am Sonntag öffnete das Feuerwehrhaus Neunkirchen bei strahlendem Frühsommerwetter seine Tore für alle Interessierten zum „Tag der offenen Tore“. Die zahlreichen Besucher konnten das Gebäude und die Fahrzeuge besichtigen oder mit der Hilfe des Hubsteigers Neunkirchen von oben betrachten. Für die Kinder gab es ein Kinderprogramm mit Zielspritzen, Go-Karts und einer Hüpfburg. Für die Erwachsenen gab es Speis und Trank sowie musikalische Umrahmung durch die „Alpenstones“.
