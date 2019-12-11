Bezirkschefin zielsicher bei "Mariandlschießen". Sogar Bezirkshauptfrau Alexandra Grabner-Fritz war beim "Mariandlschießen" aktiv mit dabei. NÖN.at veröffentlicht hier alle Bilder von Tag zehn am Eisplatz Neunkirchen.

Von Philipp Grabner. Erstellt am 11. Dezember 2019 (10:11)