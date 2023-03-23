Überprüfe die Einstellungen des Internet Explorers (Kompatibilitätsmodus deaktivieren) oder lade dir bitte gratis einen modernen Browser aus dem Internet herunter.
Unter dem Motto „Frühlingserwachen“ traf man sich auf ein Gläschen Secco aus dem Hause Fischer und diverse Gespräche. Für die musikalische Umrahmung sorgte das Jugendblasorchester mit Kapellmeister Johannes Barta. Weiters gab es eine kleine aber feine Ausstellung lokaler Unternehmen, welche mit ihren Produkten ebenfalls auf den Frühling einstimmen konnten.
ÖVP-Frauen Neunkirchen: Einstimmung auf den Frühling.
Gerade rechtzeitig zum Frühlingsbeginn am 21. März luden die ÖVP-Frauen Neunkirchen rund um Obfrau Regina Hauer zu einer Veranstaltung ins Gasthaus Osterbauer.
