ÖVP-Frauen Neunkirchen: Einstimmung auf den Frühling

Erstellt am 23. März 2023 | 13:00
TW
Thomas Wohlmuth
Gruppenbild
Das "Frühlingserwachen" im Gasthaus Osterbauer war gut besucht.
Foto: Thomas Wohlmuth, Thomas Wohlmuth
Gerade rechtzeitig zum Frühlingsbeginn am 21. März luden die ÖVP-Frauen Neunkirchen rund um Obfrau Regina Hauer zu einer Veranstaltung ins Gasthaus Osterbauer.
Glückwünsche, Danksagungen oder Jubiläen

Unter dem Motto „Frühlingserwachen“ traf man sich auf ein Gläschen Secco aus dem Hause Fischer und diverse Gespräche. Für die musikalische Umrahmung sorgte das Jugendblasorchester mit Kapellmeister Johannes Barta. Weiters gab es eine kleine aber feine Ausstellung lokaler Unternehmen, welche mit ihren Produkten ebenfalls auf den Frühling einstimmen konnten.

