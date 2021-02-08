Diese NÖ Apotheken bieten Covid-Gratistests an. Hier findet ihr eine Übersicht aller öffentlichen Apotheken in Niederösterreich, die derzeit kostenlose COVID-19-Antigen-Tests anbieten.

Von Redaktion NÖN.at. Erstellt am 08. Februar 2021 (09:36)
Die hier angeführten Apotheken führen Gratis-COVID-19-Antigentests an symptomfreien Menschen durch. Testungen können ausschließlich gegen telefonische Voranmeldung in der Apotheke durchgeführt werden. Die eCard muss zum Test mitgenommen werden.

Amstetten, CCA-Apotheke Waidhofner Straße 1, (07472) 626 37, ab 10. Februar 2021

Aspang, Apotheke "Zur heiligen Dreifaltigkeit", Hauptplatz 2, (02642) 522 18, ab 08. Februar 2021

Bad Deutsch-Altenburg, Apotheke "Zum Römer", Wiener Straße 11, (02165) 637 64, ab 08. Februar 2021

Baden Heilquell-Apotheke, Antonsgasse 1, (02252) 871 25, ab 08. Februar 2021

Baden, Marien-Apotheke Leesdorfer, Hauptstraße 11, (02252) 871 47, ab 08. Februar 2021

Blindenmarkt, Apotheke Blindenmarkt, Hauptstraße 57, (07473) 23 25, wird noch bekanntgegeben

Deutsch-Wagram, Marchfeldapotheke, Dr. Leopold Figl-Gasse 3, (02247) 570 57, ab 15. Februar 2021

Deutsch-Wagram, Engel-Apotheke, Hauptstraße 21, (02247) 2218, ab 08. Februar 2021

Dürnkrut, Marien-Apotheke, Hauptstraße 49, (02538) 803 20, ab 08. Februar 2021

Ebergassing, Schlossapotheke Ebergassing, Himberger Straße 2, (02234) 726 55, ab 08. Februar 2021

Eichgraben, Apotheke Eichgraben, Hauptstraße 61, (02773) 440 00, ab 08. Februar 2021

Gaming, Ötscherland-Apotheke, Im Markt 10, (07485) 972 24, ab 08. Februar 2021

Gänserndorf, Bezirks-Apotheke, Bahnstraße 45, (02282) 24 24, ab 15. Februar 2021

Gföhl, Apotheke "Zum heiligen Andreas", Pollhammerstraße 3, (02716) 64 53, ab 08. Februar 2021

Gloggnitz, Stadtapotheke Gloggnitz, Hauptstraße 29, (02662) 422 52, ab 08. Februar 2021

Haidershofen, HAIHO-Apotheke Haidershofen, Zellhofersiedlung 56, (07252) 375 40, ab 08. Februar 2021

Heidenreichstein, Apotheke "Zur heiligen Margaretha", Schremser Straße 18, (02862) 522 28, ab 22. Februar 2021

Hohenau an der March, Apotheke "Zum schwarzen Adler", Rathausplatz 3, (02535) 22 16, ab 08. Februar 2021

Hohenberg, Wald-Apotheke, Alte Hauptstraße 7, (02767) 83 17, ab 08. Februar 2021

Hollabrunn, Stadt-Apotheke, Hauptplatz 2, (02952) 21 53, ab 08. Februar 2021

Horn, Landschafts-Apotheke "Z.schwarzen Adler", Hauptplatz 14, (02982) 22 55, ab 08. Februar 2021

Kematen a.d. Ybbs, Apotheke an der Eisenstraße, 1. Straße 16, (07448) 599 77, ab 08. Februar 2021

Kirchberg am Wechsel, St. Wolfgang-Apotheke, Markt 235, (02641) 24 70, ab 08. Februar 2021

Krems an der Donau, Apotheke Mitterau, Göttweigergasse 29, (02732) 85774, ab 08. Februar 2021 jeden MI 14-17 Uhr

Krems-Lerchenfeld, Apotheke-Lerchenfeld, Hauptplatz 12, (02732) 833 20, ab 08. Februar 2021

Krems-Stein, Apotheke "Zum Engel", Steiner Landstraße 80, (02732) 845 67, ab 08. Februar 2021

Langenzersdorf, Marien-Apotheke, Hauptplatz 7, (02244) 23 46, ab 08. Februar 2021

Leopoldsdorf, Raffael-Apotheke, Kirchenplatz 10, (02216) 25627, ab 08. Februar 2021

Mannersdorf am Leithagebirge, Apotheke "Zum heiligen Leopold", Hauptstraße 58, (02168) 622 50, ab 08. Februar 2021

Maria Enzersdorf, Südstadt-Apotheke, Südstadtzentrum 1/5, (02236) 424 89, ab 08. Februar 2021

Mistelbach, Apotheke Mistelbach, Hauptplatz 36, (02572) 24 42, ab 08. Februar 2021

Möllersdorf, Schutzengel-Apotheke, Karl Adlitzer-Straße 33, (02252) 542 02, ab 08. Februar 2021

Ober-Grafendorf, Marien-Apotheke, Hauptstraße 5, (02747) 22 24, ab 08. Februar 2021

Ottenschlag, Schloß-Apotheke, Unterer Markt 11, (02872) 74 69, ab 08. Februar 2021

Pöchlarn, Apotheke Lebensfreude, Manker Straße 48, (02757) 205 91, ab 08. Februar 2021

Pottenbrunn, Sofien-Apotheke, Pottenbrunner Hauptstraße 65-67, (02742) 425 00, ab 08. Februar 2021

Purgstall, Die Apotheke in Purgstall, Ötscherlandstraße, 16 (07489) 28 74, ab 08. Februar 2021

Raabs an der Thaya, Landschafts-Apotheke, Hauptplatz 15, (02846) 236, ab 08. Februar 2021

Retz, Apotheke "Zum weißen Engel", Sandweg 4, (02942) 2287, ab 08. Februar 2021

Sankt Valentin, Nibelungen Apotheke, Langenharter Straße 50, (07435) 584 80, ab 08. Februar 2021

Schwechat, Stadtapotheke am Hauptplatz, Hauptplatz 23, (01) 707 64 01, ab 08. Februar 2021

Tribuswinkel, Activ Apotheke Tribuswinkel, Pfarrgasse 11, (02252) 855 38, ab 08. Februar 2021

Waidhofen an der Ybbs, Alte Stadtapotheke "Zum Einhorn", Oberer Stadtplatz 21, (07442) 525 74, ab 08. Februar 2021

Wiener Neustadt, Apotheke Civitas Nova, Prof.-Dr.-Stephan-Koren-Straße 8 a, (02622) 266 16 ab 08. Februar 2021

Wiener Neustadt, Zehnergürtel-Apotheke, Roseggergasse 55, (02622) 663 56, ab 08. Februar 2021

Wiener Neustadt, Merkur-Apotheke, Stadionstraße 6-12, (02622) 861 65, ab 08. Februar 2021

Wiener Neustadt, Bahnhof-Apotheke, Zehnergasse 4, (02622) 232 93, ab 08. Februar 2021

Wiener Neustadt, Fischapark Apotheke, Zehnergürtel 12-24, (02622) 240 20, ab 08. Februar 2021

Wimpassing, Apotheke Wimpassing, Bundesstraße 30, (02630) 309 36, ab 08. Februar 2021

Ybbs an der Donau, Apotheke "Zum heiligen Geist", Bahnhofstraße 2, (07412) 524 11, ab 08. Februar 2021

Ziersdorf, Apotheke "Zum heiligen Leopold", Horner Straße 5, (02956) 2229, ab 08. Februar 2021

Zwettl, Kuenringer Apotheke, Weitraer Straße 45, (02822) 53037, ab 08. Februar 2021