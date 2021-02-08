Diese NÖ Apotheken bieten Covid-Gratistests an. Hier findet ihr eine Übersicht aller öffentlichen Apotheken in Niederösterreich, die derzeit kostenlose COVID-19-Antigen-Tests anbieten.
Die hier angeführten Apotheken führen Gratis-COVID-19-Antigentests an symptomfreien Menschen durch. Testungen können ausschließlich gegen telefonische Voranmeldung in der Apotheke durchgeführt werden. Die eCard muss zum Test mitgenommen werden.
Amstetten, CCA-Apotheke Waidhofner Straße 1, (07472) 626 37, ab 10. Februar 2021
Aspang, Apotheke "Zur heiligen Dreifaltigkeit", Hauptplatz 2, (02642) 522 18, ab 08. Februar 2021
Bad Deutsch-Altenburg, Apotheke "Zum Römer", Wiener Straße 11, (02165) 637 64, ab 08. Februar 2021
Baden Heilquell-Apotheke, Antonsgasse 1, (02252) 871 25, ab 08. Februar 2021
Baden, Marien-Apotheke Leesdorfer, Hauptstraße 11, (02252) 871 47, ab 08. Februar 2021
Blindenmarkt, Apotheke Blindenmarkt, Hauptstraße 57, (07473) 23 25, wird noch bekanntgegeben
Deutsch-Wagram, Marchfeldapotheke, Dr. Leopold Figl-Gasse 3, (02247) 570 57, ab 15. Februar 2021
Deutsch-Wagram, Engel-Apotheke, Hauptstraße 21, (02247) 2218, ab 08. Februar 2021
Dürnkrut, Marien-Apotheke, Hauptstraße 49, (02538) 803 20, ab 08. Februar 2021
Ebergassing, Schlossapotheke Ebergassing, Himberger Straße 2, (02234) 726 55, ab 08. Februar 2021
Eichgraben, Apotheke Eichgraben, Hauptstraße 61, (02773) 440 00, ab 08. Februar 2021
Gaming, Ötscherland-Apotheke, Im Markt 10, (07485) 972 24, ab 08. Februar 2021
Gänserndorf, Bezirks-Apotheke, Bahnstraße 45, (02282) 24 24, ab 15. Februar 2021
Gföhl, Apotheke "Zum heiligen Andreas", Pollhammerstraße 3, (02716) 64 53, ab 08. Februar 2021
Gloggnitz, Stadtapotheke Gloggnitz, Hauptstraße 29, (02662) 422 52, ab 08. Februar 2021
Haidershofen, HAIHO-Apotheke Haidershofen, Zellhofersiedlung 56, (07252) 375 40, ab 08. Februar 2021
Heidenreichstein, Apotheke "Zur heiligen Margaretha", Schremser Straße 18, (02862) 522 28, ab 22. Februar 2021
Hohenau an der March, Apotheke "Zum schwarzen Adler", Rathausplatz 3, (02535) 22 16, ab 08. Februar 2021
Hohenberg, Wald-Apotheke, Alte Hauptstraße 7, (02767) 83 17, ab 08. Februar 2021
Hollabrunn, Stadt-Apotheke, Hauptplatz 2, (02952) 21 53, ab 08. Februar 2021
Horn, Landschafts-Apotheke "Z.schwarzen Adler", Hauptplatz 14, (02982) 22 55, ab 08. Februar 2021
Kematen a.d. Ybbs, Apotheke an der Eisenstraße, 1. Straße 16, (07448) 599 77, ab 08. Februar 2021
Kirchberg am Wechsel, St. Wolfgang-Apotheke, Markt 235, (02641) 24 70, ab 08. Februar 2021
Krems an der Donau, Apotheke Mitterau, Göttweigergasse 29, (02732) 85774, ab 08. Februar 2021 jeden MI 14-17 Uhr
Krems-Lerchenfeld, Apotheke-Lerchenfeld, Hauptplatz 12, (02732) 833 20, ab 08. Februar 2021
Krems-Stein, Apotheke "Zum Engel", Steiner Landstraße 80, (02732) 845 67, ab 08. Februar 2021
Langenzersdorf, Marien-Apotheke, Hauptplatz 7, (02244) 23 46, ab 08. Februar 2021
Leopoldsdorf, Raffael-Apotheke, Kirchenplatz 10, (02216) 25627, ab 08. Februar 2021
Mannersdorf am Leithagebirge, Apotheke "Zum heiligen Leopold", Hauptstraße 58, (02168) 622 50, ab 08. Februar 2021
Maria Enzersdorf, Südstadt-Apotheke, Südstadtzentrum 1/5, (02236) 424 89, ab 08. Februar 2021
Mistelbach, Apotheke Mistelbach, Hauptplatz 36, (02572) 24 42, ab 08. Februar 2021
Möllersdorf, Schutzengel-Apotheke, Karl Adlitzer-Straße 33, (02252) 542 02, ab 08. Februar 2021
Ober-Grafendorf, Marien-Apotheke, Hauptstraße 5, (02747) 22 24, ab 08. Februar 2021
Ottenschlag, Schloß-Apotheke, Unterer Markt 11, (02872) 74 69, ab 08. Februar 2021
Pöchlarn, Apotheke Lebensfreude, Manker Straße 48, (02757) 205 91, ab 08. Februar 2021
Pottenbrunn, Sofien-Apotheke, Pottenbrunner Hauptstraße 65-67, (02742) 425 00, ab 08. Februar 2021
Purgstall, Die Apotheke in Purgstall, Ötscherlandstraße, 16 (07489) 28 74, ab 08. Februar 2021
Raabs an der Thaya, Landschafts-Apotheke, Hauptplatz 15, (02846) 236, ab 08. Februar 2021
Retz, Apotheke "Zum weißen Engel", Sandweg 4, (02942) 2287, ab 08. Februar 2021
Sankt Valentin, Nibelungen Apotheke, Langenharter Straße 50, (07435) 584 80, ab 08. Februar 2021
Schwechat, Stadtapotheke am Hauptplatz, Hauptplatz 23, (01) 707 64 01, ab 08. Februar 2021
Tribuswinkel, Activ Apotheke Tribuswinkel, Pfarrgasse 11, (02252) 855 38, ab 08. Februar 2021
Waidhofen an der Ybbs, Alte Stadtapotheke "Zum Einhorn", Oberer Stadtplatz 21, (07442) 525 74, ab 08. Februar 2021
Wiener Neustadt, Apotheke Civitas Nova, Prof.-Dr.-Stephan-Koren-Straße 8 a, (02622) 266 16 ab 08. Februar 2021
Wiener Neustadt, Zehnergürtel-Apotheke, Roseggergasse 55, (02622) 663 56, ab 08. Februar 2021
Wiener Neustadt, Merkur-Apotheke, Stadionstraße 6-12, (02622) 861 65, ab 08. Februar 2021
Wiener Neustadt, Bahnhof-Apotheke, Zehnergasse 4, (02622) 232 93, ab 08. Februar 2021
Wiener Neustadt, Fischapark Apotheke, Zehnergürtel 12-24, (02622) 240 20, ab 08. Februar 2021
Wimpassing, Apotheke Wimpassing, Bundesstraße 30, (02630) 309 36, ab 08. Februar 2021
Ybbs an der Donau, Apotheke "Zum heiligen Geist", Bahnhofstraße 2, (07412) 524 11, ab 08. Februar 2021
Ziersdorf, Apotheke "Zum heiligen Leopold", Horner Straße 5, (02956) 2229, ab 08. Februar 2021
Zwettl, Kuenringer Apotheke, Weitraer Straße 45, (02822) 53037, ab 08. Februar 2021