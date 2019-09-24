Nationalratswahl: Tops & Flops in Niederösterreich.

ÖVP – höchste Stimmenanteile:

Ottenthal (MI): 77,9%
Großhofen (GF): 73,2%
Röhrenbach (HO): 70,9%

ÖVP – geringste Stimmenanteile:

Golling (ME): 18,7%
Wimpassing (NK): 23,2%
Hirtenberg (BN): 23,9%

SPÖ – höchste Stimmenanteile:

Bärnkopf (ZT): 44,5%
Golling (ME): 43,7%
Brand-Nagelberg (GD): 42,8%

SPÖ – geringste Stimmenanteile:

St. Corona (NK): 2,5%
Falkenstein (MI): 4,2%
Schweiggers (ZT): 4,3%

FPÖ – höchste Stimmenanteile:

Dietmanns (WT): 29,2%
Mitterndorf (BN): 27,5%
Trattenbach (NK): 27,5%

FPÖ – geringste Stimmenanteile:

Laab (MD): 7,3%
Raasdorf (GF): 7,6%
Falkenstein (MI): 7,8%

Grüne – höchste Stimmenanteile:

Laab (MD): 22,8%
Purkersdorf (PL): 21,5%
Maria Enzersdorf (MD): 21,2%

Grüne – geringste Stimmenanteile:

Schwarzenbach (PL): 0,8%
Trattenbach (NK): 1,6%
Bärnkopf (ZT): 1,7%

Höchste Wahlbeteiligung:

Großhofen (GF): 86,2%

Geringste Wahlbeteiligung:

Pöchlarn (ME): 58,6%

Höchste ungültige Stimmen:

Schwarzau (NK): 6,5%

Alle Ergebnisse noch ohne Wahlkarten

