Erstellt am 27. Februar 2019, 08:40
Gewinnt VIP-Tickets für das Borg Clubbing 2019!. Österreichs größte Schüler & Studentenparty geht in die 6. Runde! Wir verlosen VIP-Tickets!
Gefeiert wird 2019 in der Arena Nova Wr.Neustadt auf 3 Floors! Mit dabei: LEFT BOY, Darius x Finlay, Flip Capella, Chris Armada, Toby Romeo & Bermuda Five. Über 3000 Schüler und Studenten verwandeln die Arena Nova am 09.03.2019 zum Partyhotspot Nr. 1
LINE-UP 2019 (Halle 1, Mainstage)Left Boy LIVE (Special BORG Clubbing Show)
Darius X Finlay
Best Party/Clubbing/Festival Sound from:
▌Flip Capella ▌Toby Romeo ▌Chris Armada ▌Bermuda Five
TICKETS:
NORMAL: 29,90€ + ticket fee
VIP: 49,90€ + ticket fee
Karten im NÖN-Ticketshop erhältlich!
Location:
ARENA NOVA- Halle 1 (Haupteingang)
Rudolf Diesel-Straße 30
2700 Wr.Neustadt
Gratis Shuttlebusse fahren vom Hauptbahnhof.
Vom Bahnhof zur Arena Nova: 21:00; 21:30; 22:00; 22:30;
Von der Arena Nova zum Bahnhof: 3:30; 4:00; 4:30; 5:00;
Weitere Meinungen unserer Leser findet ihr hier.