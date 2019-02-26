Gefeiert wird 2019 in der Arena Nova Wr.Neustadt auf 3 Floors! Mit dabei: LEFT BOY, Darius x Finlay, Flip Capella, Chris Armada, Toby Romeo & Bermuda Five. Über 3000 Schüler und Studenten verwandeln die Arena Nova am 09.03.2019 zum Partyhotspot Nr. 1

zVg

LINE-UP 2019 (Halle 1, Mainstage)Left Boy LIVE (Special BORG Clubbing Show)

Darius X Finlay

Best Party/Clubbing/Festival Sound from:

▌Flip Capella ▌Toby Romeo ▌Chris Armada ▌Bermuda Five

TICKETS:

NORMAL: 29,90€ + ticket fee

VIP: 49,90€ + ticket fee



Location:

ARENA NOVA- Halle 1 (Haupteingang)

Rudolf Diesel-Straße 30

2700 Wr.Neustadt



Gratis Shuttlebusse fahren vom Hauptbahnhof.

Vom Bahnhof zur Arena Nova: 21:00; 21:30; 22:00; 22:30;

Von der Arena Nova zum Bahnhof: 3:30; 4:00; 4:30; 5:00;