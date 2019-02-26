Wiener Neustadt

Erstellt am 27. Februar 2019, 08:40

Gewinnt VIP-Tickets für das Borg Clubbing 2019!. Österreichs größte Schüler & Studentenparty geht in die 6. Runde! Wir verlosen VIP-Tickets!

zVg

Gefeiert wird 2019 in der Arena Nova Wr.Neustadt auf 3 Floors! Mit dabei: LEFT BOY, Darius x Finlay, Flip Capella, Chris Armada, Toby Romeo & Bermuda Five. Über 3000 Schüler und Studenten verwandeln die Arena Nova am 09.03.2019 zum Partyhotspot Nr. 1

zVg

LINE-UP 2019 (Halle 1, Mainstage)Left Boy LIVE (Special BORG Clubbing Show)
Darius X Finlay
Best Party/Clubbing/Festival Sound from:
▌Flip Capella ▌Toby Romeo ▌Chris Armada ▌Bermuda Five

TICKETS:
NORMAL: 29,90€ + ticket fee
VIP: 49,90€ + ticket fee
 

Karten im NÖN-Ticketshop erhältlich!

 

Location:

ARENA NOVA- Halle 1 (Haupteingang)
Rudolf Diesel-Straße 30
2700 Wr.Neustadt

Gratis Shuttlebusse fahren vom Hauptbahnhof.
Vom Bahnhof zur Arena Nova: 21:00; 21:30; 22:00; 22:30;
Von der Arena Nova zum Bahnhof: 3:30; 4:00; 4:30; 5:00;

Gewinnspiel

Die Teilnahme ist bis 3. März möglich.

 

Die Gewinner werden per Post verständigt, die Teilnahme ist nur unter Angabe von korrekten Daten möglich!

Bitte um mitspielen zu können.

  • Gewinnt Tickets!


