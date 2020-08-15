32. Ausee Triathlon: Sieger blieb unter einer Stunde. Den 32. Ausee Triathlon sicherte sich Oliver Janny vom TrumerTriTeam in 59:43 Minuten. Der Salzburger setzte sich knapp gegen den Slowenen Klemen Bojanc durch. Mit Christoph Pölzgutter kam ein Lokalmatador auf den dritten Endrang.

Von Raimund Bauer. Erstellt am 15. August 2020 (15:32)

In drei Wellen gingen die gut 200 Athleten beim 32. Ausee Triathlon in Blindenmarkt an den Start. Aufgrund der Coronavirus-Auflagen ging im Zehn-Sekunden-Startintervall ins Wasser.

Die stärksten Athleten starteten im letzten Durchgang. Dabei sicherte sich Janny Oliver über die Sprintdistanz (750 Meter Schwimmen, 20 Kilometer Radfahren und abschließend fünf Kilometer Laufen) den Sieg.

Klemen Bojanc landete dahinter aber noch vor dem Waidhofner Christoph Pölzgutter, der sich den letzten Podestplatz vor den RATS-Amstetten-Athleten Niklas Keller und Klemens Oberleithner sicherte.

Bei den Damen holte sich Favoritin Carolina Sandhofer souverän den Sieg in 1:10:21 Stunden. Nicole Bauer sah erst drei Minuten später das Ziel.