Pilz kletterte auf Rang zwei

Villars (SUI), 01 July 2023: PILZ Jessica of Austria competes in Lead Semi-Finals during the IFSC World Cup 2023 in Villars (SUI). © Lena Drapella/IFSC. This photo is for editorial use only. For any additional use please contact marco.vettoretti@ifsc-climbing.org.

