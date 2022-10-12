Laufelite begeisterte in Purgstall

Werbung

Über 300 Läuferinnen und Läufer versammelten sich am vergangenen Samstag in Purgstall, um die zweite Auflage des Marktlaufs zu bestreiten. Der Hauptlauf über 6.400 Meter stand ganz im Zeichen der Jugend. Bei den Damen setzte sich die 19-jährige Waidhofnerin Katharina Böck in 25:20 Minuten durch. Die beste Athletin aus dem Bezirk Melk war Kathrin Käferböck aus Dorfstetten, die mit einer Zeit von 29:46 als Fünfte und gleichzeitig als Schnellste in der Allgemeinen Klasse finishte.

Bei den Herren bestätigte Jan Ratay vom LCA Umdasch Amstetten seine bisherige starke Form. Er lief die Strecke in 19:42 Minuten – womit er seinen eigenen Streckenrekord vom vergangenen Jahr um 36 Sekunden verbesserte. Auf dem fünften Platz landete Manuel Hofegger vom LC Mank, zwei Plätze dahinter reihte sich Daniel Binder vom LC Ybbs ein und Thomas Gastecker sowie Herbert Sandwieser vom HSV Melk wurden Elfter beziehungsweise Zwölfter.

Aber auch die Bezirksjugend lieferte Topleistungen ab. In der U12 holte Flora Steiner Platz drei, Emma Steiner in der U14, gefolgt von Johanna Daxböck und Marie Jähnichen – allesamt vom USKO Melk. Der Ruprechtshofner Marco Glinz holte in der Staffel Rang fünf, Bruder Nico wurde Sechster in der U14.