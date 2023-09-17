Überprüfe die Einstellungen des Internet Explorers (Kompatibilitätsmodus deaktivieren) oder lade dir bitte gratis einen modernen Browser aus dem Internet herunter.
Startschuss! Der Wachaumarathon 2023 ist eröffnet.
Die Läuferinnen und Läufer sind unterwegs: Von Emmersdorf über Weitenegg bis Krems warten die 42,195 Kilometer.
Rund 600 Läuferinnen und Läufer nehmen die volle Distanz in Angriff und 400 Staffel-Läuferinnen und -Läufer sind auf der Strecke. Zunächst geht's noch Donau-aufwärts - bis zu Schleife in Weitenegg. Dann gibt's nur noch ein Ziel: Krems.