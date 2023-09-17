Startschuss! Der Wachaumarathon 2023 ist eröffnet

Erstellt am 17. September 2023 | 10:23
Michael Bouda
Foto: Michael Bouda
Die Läuferinnen und Läufer sind unterwegs: Von Emmersdorf über Weitenegg bis Krems warten die 42,195 Kilometer.

Kaiserwetter, beste Stimmung und viele Laufbegeisterte auf und rund um die Strecke: In Emmersdorf an der Donau ist der Startschuss für die 42,195 Kilometer des Wachaumarathons gefallen.

Rund 600 Läuferinnen und Läufer nehmen die volle Distanz in Angriff und 400 Staffel-Läuferinnen und -Läufer sind auf der Strecke. Zunächst geht's noch Donau-aufwärts - bis zu Schleife in Weitenegg. Dann gibt's nur noch ein Ziel: Krems.

