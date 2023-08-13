Mistelbach: Slowakisches Finale bei erstem Dreiländer-Turnier

Beste Weinviertler wurden die Gaweinstaler Nachwuchskicker als Vierte. Die Nachwuchsspielgemeinschaft Marchfeld wurde Achte, der FC spusu Mistelbach landete auf Rang neun und das Dreiländereck-Team mit Kindern aus allen drei Ländern holte sich den zehnten Platz. „Die Kinder müssen die Sprache nicht verstehen, sie verstehen sich beim Fußball“, sagt Mistelbachs U10- und U11-Trainer Frederik Packa.

Organisiert wurde das Turnier von den U10- und U11-Eltern rund um Claudia Wiesinger und Gernot Zirngast, Mistelbach-Obmann Johann Lanscha machte den Platzsprecher, Hannes Stangl grillte für die Gäste und Gitti Bergner von der Kantine versorgte die Kinder mit Wasser und Obst. Den Ankick meisterte Bürgermeister Erich Stubenvoll souverän, die Siegerehrung nahmen die Stadträte Florian Ladengruber und Peter Harrer sowie Sponsor Rudi Riener vor.

„Der Sieger bekam einen Wanderpokal, der wird nächstes Jahr wieder ausgespielt“, kündigt Packa an. Der Sieger ist automatisch qualifiziert. Das Turnier soll zur jährlich wiederkehrenden Institution werden.

„Der Sieger bekam einen Wanderpokal, der wird nächstes Jahr wieder ausgespielt", kündigt Packa an. Der Sieger ist automatisch qualifiziert. Das Turnier soll zur jährlich wiederkehrenden Institution werden.

Wie war das Niveau, kurz vor Beginn der Meisterschaft? „Die Leistungen waren toll. Wir hatten zwei Elferschießen, die Ergebnisse waren eng, es gab keine Kantersiege“, resümiert der Trainer. Und gekämpft wurde bis zur letzten Minute.

Das Endergebnis: 1. Iskra Holíč A (SK), 2. FK Senica (SK), 3. SR Donaufeld (AT), 4. USC Gaweinstal (AT), 5. Iskra Holíč (SK), 6. MSK Břeclav (SZ), FC Dosta Břeclav (CZ), 8. NSG Marchfeld (AT), 9. FC spusu Mistelbach (AT), 10. Dreiländer-Team (AT, SK, CZ).