SC Aspang lud zum schon traditionellen Wechsellandcup auf die heimische Sportanlage. Mannschaften in den Altersgruppen U7, U8, U9 und U 10 zeigten, was sie schon können.
Jugendfußball pur im Wechselland: Mit insgesamt vier Bewerben ging am Wochenende der traditionelle Wechsellandcup auf der Sportanlage des SC Aspang in Szene. Während die Kinder der U7 und der U8 ihr Können ohne Platzierungen unter Beweis stellten, zählte bei den Mannschaften von U9 und U10 jeder Punkt.
Das U9-Turnier konnte der USV Dechantskirchen für sich entscheiden, gefolgt vom FC Pinggau-Friedberg und dem SC Aspang. Platz vier ging an die Nachbarn aus Zöbern. Im U10-Bewerb hatte ebenso Dechantskirchen die Nase vorne, gefolgt von der Nachwuchsspielgemeinschaft Avita Therme und – einmal mehr – der Heimmannschaft des SC Aspang.
Wechsellandcup in Aspang: Jugend zeigte ihr Talent.
Medaillen gab es aus den Händen von SCA-Präsident Ernst Fischer, Vereinsobmann Josef Hlavka, SCA-Jugendleiter Clemens Scherleithner sowie Aspangs Bürgermeisterin Doris Faustmann und SKN St. Pölten-Profi David Riegler.
