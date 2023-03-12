Niederlage bei Wienerberg

Christopher Schneeweiß
Actionfoto Wienerberg gegen Mannswörth Lacic Bela Mülner
Zwickmühle! Die Mannswörther Denis Lacic (l.) und Mate Bela nahmen Wienerbergs Stürmer Jan Mülner in die Zange. Doch es half nichts: Der Youngster erzielte das 1:0 für die Wiener.
Foto: Christopher Schneeweiß, Christopher Schneeweiß
Die Mannswörther mussten sich auf dem Kunstrasen des SV Wienerberg mit 0:2 geschlagen geben.
Nach dem 2:2 in der Vorwoche gegen Schwechat war das Selbstvertrauen der Mannswörther groß. Und das merkte man auch in der ersten Halbzeit. Über weite Strecken waren die Raffinerie-Städter im Spiel und hatten alles unter Kontrolle. Kurz nach dem Seitenwechsel schossen die Heimischen durch Jan Mülner das 1:0 und diesen Rückstand konnte Mannswörth nicht mehr aufholen. In Minute 77 traf Mustafa Güllü per Strafstoß zum 2:0 und damit war die Niederlage des SC besiegelt.