Niederlage bei Wienerberg

Nach dem 2:2 in der Vorwoche gegen Schwechat war das Selbstvertrauen der Mannswörther groß. Und das merkte man auch in der ersten Halbzeit. Über weite Strecken waren die Raffinerie-Städter im Spiel und hatten alles unter Kontrolle. Kurz nach dem Seitenwechsel schossen die Heimischen durch Jan Mülner das 1:0 und diesen Rückstand konnte Mannswörth nicht mehr aufholen. In Minute 77 traf Mustafa Güllü per Strafstoß zum 2:0 und damit war die Niederlage des SC besiegelt.