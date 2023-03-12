Niederlage bei Wienerberg

Überprüfe die Einstellungen des Internet Explorers (Kompatibilitätsmodus deaktivieren) oder lade dir bitte gratis einen modernen Browser aus dem Internet herunter.
Die Mannswörther mussten sich auf dem Kunstrasen des SV Wienerberg mit 0:2 geschlagen geben.
Nach dem 2:2 in der Vorwoche gegen Schwechat war das Selbstvertrauen der Mannswörther groß. Und das merkte man auch in der ersten Halbzeit. Über weite Strecken waren die Raffinerie-Städter im Spiel und hatten alles unter Kontrolle. Kurz nach dem Seitenwechsel schossen die Heimischen durch Jan Mülner das 1:0 und diesen Rückstand konnte Mannswörth nicht mehr aufholen. In Minute 77 traf Mustafa Güllü per Strafstoß zum 2:0 und damit war die Niederlage des SC besiegelt.
