St. Pölten unterm Regenbogen

Rund 500 Personen zogen bei der St. Pride durch die Stadt.
Traditionell steht der Juni im Zeichen der LGBTIQA+-Szene, auch in der Landeshauptstadt. Das Highlight des St. Pöltner "Pride Month" bildete die St. Pride.

Zeitlich genau zwischen der Wiener- und Linzer-Regenbogenparade gelegen, zogen rund 500 Personen durch die Straßen. Damit nahmen rund doppelt so viele Menschen wie vergangenes Jahr teil, meinte das Organisationsteam. 

