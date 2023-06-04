Überprüfe die Einstellungen des Internet Explorers (Kompatibilitätsmodus deaktivieren) oder lade dir bitte gratis einen modernen Browser aus dem Internet herunter.
Zahlreiche Gäste kamen zu Bikertreffen bei Christa's Turmstüberl.
Zahlreiche Motorrad-, Trike- und Quad-Fahrer kamen am 4. Juni zum Biker-, Trike- und Quad-Treffen bei Christa's Turmstüberl an der B5 zwischen Waidhofen an der Thaya und Dimling.
Um 9 Uhr ging es los. DJ Whitemaxx sorgte für gute Stimmung. Um 10 Uhr segnete Diakon Josef Trinko die Fahrzeuge. Nach dem Mittagessen folgte der Höhepunkt des Treffens: Veranstalterin Christa Breitenseer startete ihr gelbes Trike, die Polizei sperrte die Straße ab, und ein ganzer Konvoi setzte sich zur gemeinsamen Ausfahrt in Bewegung.
Das Wetter spielte mit, und die Teilnehmer konnten die Fahrt durch die Waidhofner Umgebung in vollen Zügen genießen.
