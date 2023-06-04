Ausfahrt als Höhepunkt Zahlreiche Gäste kamen zu Bikertreffen bei Christa's Turmstüberl

Zshlreiche Fahrer nahmen mit ihren Trikes, Quads und Motorrädern an der Ausfahrt teil. Foto: Michael Schwab

Z ahlreiche Motorrad-, Trike- und Quad-Fahrer kamen am 4. Juni zum Biker-, Trike- und Quad-Treffen bei Christa's Turmstüberl an der B5 zwischen Waidhofen an der Thaya und Dimling.