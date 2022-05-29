Gym-Olymp: Ein göttlicher Abgang für die Waidhofner AHS-Maturanten

Erstellt am 29. Mai 2022 | 19:59
Lesezeit: 5 Min
Eine unvergessliche Ballnacht wurde am Samstagabend von den Maturaklassen des Waidhofner Gymnasiums geboten: Nach zwei Jahren Corona-Pause wurde unter dem Motto "Gym-Olymp" in den Stadtsaal geladen.
Dicht drängten sich die Besucher schon zu Beginn, als die Schüler den Ball mit einer von Bettina Ledwinka einstudierten Choreografie eröffneten. Danach ging es auf der Tanzfläche und an den Bars ordentlich rund. Zu Mitternacht traten griechische Götter in einer spektakulären Show auf, mit vielfältigen Kostümen und Tanzchoerografien.

