"Mexican Night": Ausgelassene Party in Grafenschlag

Erstellt am 15. August 2022 | 03:46
Lesezeit: 3 Min
Die "Mexican Night" der Feuerwehr Grafenschlag ist Jahr für Jahr ein Höhepunkt im Partysommer. Nach zwei Jahren Zwangspause kehrte die beliebte Veranstaltung am vergangenen Samstagabend zurück.
Die "XDream" Liveband sorgte für Stimmung im Festzelt. Dass sich auch eine Brautentführungs-Partie und eine Polterabend-Gruppe einfanden und die Tanzfläche vor der Bühne füllten, setzte dem Abend sprichwörtlich die Krone auf.

Verschiedenen Bars luden zum Verweilen ein, wer es lieber lauter mochte, kam im Discokeller auf seine Kosten. Das Wetter spielte mit Ausnahme eines kurzen, leichten Regenschauers auch mit.

