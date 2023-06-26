Vollbild Mehr aus Waidhofen Spaßbewerb „Eulympische Spiele“: Teams hatten Spaß am Eulenbacher Berg Brauchtum Sonnenwende wurde in Thaya gefeiert Laut Landesrätin Expertengruppe wird in Waldviertler Hundebox-Fall eingesetzt Mehr Top-Stories Erlass angekündigt FPÖ will NÖ-Behörden das Gendern austreiben Fahrlässige Tötung Ein Todesopfer und Verletzte: 14 Monate Freiheitsstrafe für Alko-Raser Noch immer vakant Politisches Gerangel um neue AMS NÖ-Geschäftsführung FB Siegerehrung der "Eulympischen Spiele": Dorferneuerungsvereins-Obmann Thomas Zimmel und Organisatorin Sylva Weber mit den drei bestplatzierten Gruppen: Die "Störche" (Platz 2) mit Alexander Flicker, Markus Süss, Matthias Weiss, Florian Klinger und David Klinger, die FF Jaudling (Platz 1) mit Doris Schönauer, Patrick Labuza, Elias Steiger, Jakob Wurz und David Kaltenböck, und "Das fünfte Rad am Wagen" mit Michael Zimmerl, Madeleine Zeilinger, Lukas Höllrigl, Melissa Zeilinger und Christoph Haberreither. 1 /194 Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Foto: Michael Schwab Anzeige Spaßbewerb „Eulympische Spiele“: Teams hatten Spaß am Eulenbacher Berg . Dabei sein ist alles, lautete das Motto bei den „Eulympischen Spielen“ in Eulenbach. 18 Gruppen traten an, Feuerwehr Jaudling holte sich den Sieg.

Organisiert wurde der Bewerb, bei dem der Spaß im Vordergrund stand, vom Dorferneuerungsverein Eulenbach. Nach der Entzündung des „Eulympischen Feuers“ in einem Feuerkorb ging es los. Die erste Aufgabe lautete „Zahnrad dreh dich“. Hier galt es, Tennisbälle in Bechern, die an die Beine geschnallt wurden, in einer sich stets drehenden zahnradartigen Formation über die Bewerbsbahn zu einem Kübel zu bringen. Je mehr Bälle es dorthin schafften, umso besser.

Schwindelfreiheit und gute Koordination waren beim „Brückenbauen“ gefordert. Hier mussten vier Gruppenmitglieder mittels zweier Bretter eine mobile Brücke bilden, über die das fünfte Teammitglied gehen musste. Dabei gab es einigen nervenaufreibende Situationen.

Bei der dritten Aufgabe flogen abgelaufene Teebeutel durch die Luft. „Fang den Beutel“ hieß das Spiel, bei dem die zuvor ins Wasser getauchten Teebeutel mit dem Mund in Richtung eines Teammitglieds mit einem Kübel zum Auffangen geschleudert werden mussten.

Zum Schluss mussten die Teilnehmer noch eine „Raupe Nimmersatt“ mit Luftballons zwischen den einzelnen Personen bilden. Was einfach klingt, wurde durch den böigen Wind zur Herausforderung - so mancher Luftballon machte sich auf die Reise und musste wieder eingefangen werden.

Dann hieß es warten, bis die Juroren die Auswertung beendet hatten. Die Feuerwehr Jaudling durfte sich über den Sieg freuen, Platz zwei ging an die „Störche“, Platz drei an „Das fünfte Rad am Wagen“.