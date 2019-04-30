Tanz in den Mai in Wiener Neustadt. Zur 52. Frühlingssoiree luden auch heuer wieder die vier christlichen Neustädter Studentenverbindungen in den Sparkassensaal. Der neue Ballpräsident Claus Fuchs freute sich über einen vollen Ballsaal, man tanzte bis spät in die Nacht.

Von Sara Brandstätter. Erstellt am 02. Mai 2019 (16:30)