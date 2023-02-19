Überprüfe die Einstellungen des Internet Explorers (Kompatibilitätsmodus deaktivieren) oder lade dir bitte gratis einen modernen Browser aus dem Internet herunter.
Faschingsumzug: Narren zogen durch Felixdorf.
Das Wetter hätte nicht besser sein können, als am Samstag im Felixdorf zum Faschingsumzug geladen wurde. Über 1.000 Besucher ließen sich das Spektakel nicht entgehen und waren live dabei. Im Anschluss daran wurde dann noch zum Gschnas ins Kulturhaus geladen.
