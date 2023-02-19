Faschingsumzug: Narren zogen durch Felixdorf

Erstellt am 19. Februar 2023 | 17:24
Mathias Schranz
Das Wetter hätte nicht besser sein können, als am Samstag im Felixdorf zum Faschingsumzug geladen wurde. Über 1.000 Besucher ließen sich das Spektakel nicht entgehen und waren live dabei. Im Anschluss daran wurde dann noch zum Gschnas ins Kulturhaus geladen. 
