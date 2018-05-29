NÖN.at verwendet Cookies, um dir regionalisierte Inhalte und das beste Online-Erlebnis zu ermöglichen.
4000 Besucher am 1. Tag der Frühlingswies’n.
Am Mittwochabend wurde die 3. Frühlingswies’n von Organisator Martin Reinelt und Vizebürgermeister Christian Stocker eröffnet. Rund 4000 Besucher waren am 1. Tag dabei, die meisten auch beim Konzert der Sumpfkröten, die im ausverkauften Zelt für ordentlich Stimmung sorgten.
