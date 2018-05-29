Wiener Neustadt

Erstellt am 01. Juni 2018, 10:15

von Sara Brandstätter

4000 Besucher am 1. Tag der Frühlingswies’n. Am Mittwochabend wurde die 3. Frühlingswies’n von Organisator Martin Reinelt und Vizebürgermeister Christian Stocker eröffnet.  Rund 4000 Besucher waren am 1. Tag dabei, die meisten auch beim Konzert der Sumpfkröten, die im ausverkauften Zelt für ordentlich Stimmung sorgten.