Faschingsumzug alle 10 Jahre: Echsenbach stand wieder Kopf

Überprüfe die Einstellungen des Internet Explorers (Kompatibilitätsmodus deaktivieren) oder lade dir bitte gratis einen modernen Browser aus dem Internet herunter.
Im Interesse deiner eigenen Sicherheit und für ein besseres Interneterlebnis:
NÖN.at verwendet Cookies, um dir regionalisierte Inhalte und das beste Online-Erlebnis zu ermöglichen.
Daher empfehlen wir dir die Speicherung von Cookies in deinem Browser zuzulassen.
Solltest du nicht wissen, wie das funktioniert, werden dir folgende Links helfen:
Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller
Anzeige
Faschingsumzug alle 10 Jahre: Echsenbach stand wieder Kopf.
Am Sonntag, den 5. Februar 2023, war es wieder soweit. Denn dann fand der große Faschingsumzug des SC Hartl Haus und der FF Echsenbach statt.
Am Sonntag, den 5. Februar 2023, war es wieder soweit. Denn dann fand der große Faschingsumzug des SC Hartl Haus und der FF Echsenbach statt.
Um die 50 Gruppen mit rund 1.000 Mitwirkenden haben Echsenbach heuer wieder in die Faschingshauptstadt des Waldviertels verwandelt. Gestartet wurde um 13 Uhr vom Marktplatz aus über die Hauptstraße Richtung Spitz und dann über die Bachzeile zurück zum Ausgangspunkt.
Im wahrsten Sinne des Wortes stand der Ort an diesem Veranstaltungstag Kopf. In allen Zufahrtsstraßen kam es zu Stau, alle Parkplätze waren innerhalb kürzester Zeit belegt und die Besucher mussten ihre Fahrzeuge außerhalb des Ortes abstellen.
Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller Foto: Fritz Schiller
Anzeige
Highlight alle 10 Jahre: Echsenbach lud 2023 wieder zum Faschingsumzug.
Am Sonntag, dem 5. Februar 2023, war es wieder soweit. Denn dann fand der große Faschingsumzug des SC Hartl Haus und der FF Echsenbach statt.
Bürgermeister Josef Baireder begrüßte zahlreiche Ehrengäste, wie zum Beispiel NR Lukas Brandweiner, NR Martina Diesner-Weis, LAbg. Franz Mold, die Bürgermeister Karl Elsigan, Günther Kröpfl und Bürgermeisterin Silvia Riedl-Weixlbraun sowie Vizebürgermeisterin Sandra Warnung.
Tolle Kreationen zu aktuellen Themen wie Blackout, Energie oder Tierhaltung und viele Gruppen aus der Steinzeit, der Volksschule, Al Capone oder das Lagerhaus mit dem Spruch "Die Kraft im Saft" begeisterten die Zuseher. Gezogen wurden die Umzugswägen von Traktoren, aber auch einige Oldtimer waren dabei und rundeten das Gesamtbild ab.
Bei den Labstellen herrschte Hochbetrieb und auch im Gasthaus Klang verwöhnte der Wirt seine Gäste mit wohlschmeckenden Gerichten.
Mehr als 4.300 Besucher ließen sich das Spektakel nicht entgehen.
Keine Nachrichten aus Zwettl mehr verpassen?
Mit dem NÖN-Newsletter bleibt ihr immer auf dem Laufenden und bekommt alle zwei Wochen die Top-Storys direkt in euer Postfach!