Dirndlball der Landjugend Göpfritz

Die Landjugend Göpfritz veranstaltete auch dieses Jahr wieder den traditionellen Dirndlball am Stefanitag.
Leiterin Vera Hochleitner, Obmann Alexander Buchmayer und das gesamte Landjugendteam hatten schon Wochen zuvor mit den Vorbereitungen begonnen. Die Eröffnung erfolgte mit dem Einmarsch der Landjugend und traditionellen Volkstänzen. Anschließend wurden Ehrengäste wie Landesbeirat Jakob Illy, die Bezirksleitung Sophie Elsigan und Dominik Kammerer und in Stellvertretung der Bürgermeisterin Christian Prem begrüßt. Highlight war die Mitternachtseinlage der Sportunion Rope Skipping Groß-Siegharts. Der Reinerlös wird für Bildungs-, Kultur- und Brauchtumsförderung verwendet.
