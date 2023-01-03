Dirndlball der Landjugend Göpfritz

Sorgten für einen großartigen Dirndlball: Dominik Kammerer, Sophie Elsigan, Klara Brenner, Vanessa Tauber, Sara Palmetzhofer, Vera Hochleitner, Larissa Steinmetz, Valentina Pulling, Anna Koller, Marlene Elsigan, Miriam Peter, Kerstin Steinmetz, Christian Prem, Hannah Peter, Desiree Lirnberger, Andrea Hofbauer, Dominik Bichl, Kniend: Marvin Palmetzhofer, Tobias Wögerer, Manuel Schmied, Dominik Hirtl, Alexander Maier, Marcel Lindtner, Alexander Buchmayer, Oliver Bauer, Hannes Wopienka, Mario Reisinger, David Lintner, Lukas Kohl und Stefan Walch.
 
Foto: Fritz Schiller
Die Landjugend Göpfritz veranstaltete auch dieses Jahr wieder den traditionellen Dirndlball am Stefanitag.
Leiterin Vera Hochleitner, Obmann Alexander Buchmayer und das gesamte Landjugendteam hatten schon Wochen zuvor mit den Vorbereitungen begonnen. Die Eröffnung erfolgte mit dem Einmarsch der Landjugend und traditionellen Volkstänzen. Anschließend wurden Ehrengäste wie Landesbeirat Jakob Illy, die Bezirksleitung Sophie Elsigan und Dominik Kammerer und in Stellvertretung der Bürgermeisterin Christian Prem begrüßt. Highlight war die Mitternachtseinlage der Sportunion Rope Skipping Groß-Siegharts. Der Reinerlös wird für Bildungs-, Kultur- und Brauchtumsförderung verwendet.

