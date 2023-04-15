Flüsse und Bäche um Allentsteig steigen - Land NÖ nahm Messungen vor

Erstellt am 15. April 2023 | 15:45
Friedrich Schiller
Die heftigen Regenfälle der vergangenen Tage sorgten im Gemeindegebiet von Allentsteig für rasanten Anstieg der Bäche, Flüsse und des Stadtsees.
Seitens des Landes NÖ wurden bereits in Thaua bei Allentsteig Messungen der Flussgeschwindigkeit und Tiefe vorgenommen. Auch Jungkulturen wurden Opfer der Wassermassen.

Für die Landwirtschaft brachte der Regen ausgiebig Wasser für die Felder, Wiesen und Äcker.

