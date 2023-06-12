Allentsteig feiert Fronleichnam auf Seebühne

Überprüfe die Einstellungen des Internet Explorers (Kompatibilitätsmodus deaktivieren) oder lade dir bitte gratis einen modernen Browser aus dem Internet herunter.
Fronleichnamsprozession lief in Allentsteig heuer auf besondere Weise ab.
Bei angenehmen Temperaturen fanden sich am Fronleichnamstag viele Gläubige aus der Pfarre Allentsteig und den Nachbar-Pfarren ein, um die Fronleichnamsprozession zum Stadtsee mitzuerleben. Pfarrer Slawomir Grabiszewski zelebrierten die Heilige Messe. Danach ging es zu den Klängen der Stadtkapelle auf den Weg durch den Ort zum See. Die Segnung des Ortes nahm der Pfarrer auf einer schwimmenden Bühne vor.
