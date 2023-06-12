Allentsteig feiert Fronleichnam auf Seebühne

Erstellt am 12. Juni 2023 | 07:00
Lesezeit: 3 Min
Leseliste laden (zur Leseliste)
RZ
Red. Zwettl
Werbung

Glückwünsche, Danksagungen oder Jubiläen

Fronleichnamsprozession lief in Allentsteig heuer auf besondere Weise ab.

Bei angenehmen Temperaturen fanden sich am Fronleichnamstag viele Gläubige aus der Pfarre Allentsteig und den Nachbar-Pfarren ein, um die Fronleichnamsprozession zum Stadtsee mitzuerleben. Pfarrer Slawomir Grabiszewski zelebrierten die Heilige Messe. Danach ging es zu den Klängen der Stadtkapelle auf den Weg durch den Ort zum See. Die Segnung des Ortes nahm der Pfarrer auf einer schwimmenden Bühne vor.

Mit Mein NÖN.at kannst du viele weitere spannende Artikel lesen.

Jetzt registrieren