Mit Begeisterung: „Grusical“ der Volksschüler

Erstellt am 29. März 2023 | 07:00
Lesezeit: 2 Min
zwe13schauerstein
"Mitternacht auf Schauerstein" heißt das Musical, das am vergangenen Wochenende an der Volksschule in Schwarzenau aufgeführt wurde.
Foto: Fritz Schiller
Fächerübergreifend und in Kooperation mit dem Musikschulverband studierten Volksschüler seit Schulbeginn das Musical „Mitternacht auf Schauerstein“ ein, das vergangenes Wochenende zur Aufführung kam und Begeisterung hervorrief.
Nach monatelangem Proben konnte ein schauriges Gespenstermusical am vergangenen Wochenende 23. und 24.3.2023 endlich dem Publikum präsentiert werden. Seit Beginn dieses Schuljahres arbeiteten Schülerinnen und Schüler mit ihren Lehrerinnen an den Liedern, Musikstücken und Sprechrollen. In der Spielmusik (Kooperation mit dem Musikschulverband Vitis) und in den regulären Musikstunden wurden die gesanglich anspruchsvollen Musicallieder, die Gehör und Stimme in sehr feinen Nuancen trainierten, einstudiert. Schauspielrollen wurden im Deutschunterricht umgesetzt und die Zugabe der Bicycle-Geister im Sportunterricht. Die Bühnenbildgestaltung wurde von der Nachmittagsbetreuung übernommen. Dank der Eltern wurden die Kinder passend geschminkt und kostümiert. Die Gemeinde erledigte den Bühnenaufbau und sorgte für die Verdunkelung des Turnsaals. Auch Licht- und Tontechnik sowie eine Nebelmaschine wurden eingesetzt und erzeugten Gruselstimmung.

Bereits Wochen zuvor waren die Ohrwürmer des Grusicals im Schulhaus zu hören und zeugten von der großen Freude und Motivation an diesem Jahresprojekt.

Die zahlreichen Ehrengäste und Zuschauer konnten sich von der Bühnenerfahrung der Kinder und dem dadurch gestärkten Selbstbewusstsein überzeugen und belohnten diese großartige Leistung mit tosendem Applaus.

